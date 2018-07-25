US: Wall Street opens lower as Boeing drags on industrials

US stocks opened lower on Wednesday, as disappointing results from Boeing weighed on industrial companies and as investors eyed trade talks between the United States and European Commission.

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower on Wednesday, as disappointing results from Boeing weighed on industrial companies and as investors eyed trade talks between the United States and European Commission.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 58.24 points, or 0.23 per cent, at the open to 25,183.70.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 2.67 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 2,817.73. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.67 points, or 0.02 percent, to 7,839.09 at the opening bell.

