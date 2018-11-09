You are here

US: Wall Street opens lower as China, rate worries weigh

Fri, Nov 09, 2018 - 10:40 PM

US stocks opened lower on Friday, as a batch of weak Chinese data raised concerns about global growth a day after the Federal Reserve hinted at gradual tightening of borrowing costs.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 42.11 points, or 0.16 per cent, at the open to 26,149.11. The S&P 500 opened lower by 12.73 points, or 0.45 per cent, at 2,794.10. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 62.37 points, or 0.83 per cent, to 7,468.51 at the opening bell.

