US: Wall Street opens lower as Covid-19 cases surge

Tue, Nov 17, 2020 - 10:58 PM

PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Dow retreating from record closing highs a day earlier, as more US states took measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 150.29 points, or 0.50 per cent, at the open to 29,800.15.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 16.60 points, or 0.46 per cent, at 3,610.31 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.78 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 11,913.35 at the opening bell.

