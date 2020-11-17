You are here
US: Wall Street opens lower as Covid-19 cases surge
[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Dow retreating from record closing highs a day earlier, as more US states took measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 150.29 points, or 0.50 per cent, at the open to 29,800.15.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 16.60 points, or 0.46 per cent, at 3,610.31 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.78 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 11,913.35 at the opening bell.
REUTERS
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes