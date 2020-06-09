You are here
US: Wall Street opens lower as focus shifts to Fed meeting
[BENGALURU] US stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors turned cautious ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting that could offer views on the recent signs of economic recovery that drove the tech-heavy Nasdaq to an all-time high.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 125.07 points or 0.45 per cent at the open to 27,447.37.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 19.07 points or 0.59 per cent at 3,213.32. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 57.56 points or 0.58 per cent to 9,867.19 at the opening bell.
REUTERS
