US: Wall Street opens lower as focus shifts to Fed meeting

Tue, Jun 09, 2020 - 9:46 PM

[BENGALURU] US stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors turned cautious ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting that could offer views on the recent signs of economic recovery that drove the tech-heavy Nasdaq to an all-time high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 125.07 points or 0.45 per cent at the open to 27,447.37.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 19.07 points or 0.59 per cent at 3,213.32. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 57.56 points or 0.58 per cent to 9,867.19 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

