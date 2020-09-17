US: Wall Street opens lower as labour market recovery slows

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday after data showed high levels of weekly jobless claims, while technology-related stocks resumed their slide with Apple and Amazon.com among the biggest drags on the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 198.20 points, or 0.71 per cent, at the open to 27,834.18.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 38.63 points, or 1.14 per cent, at 3,346.86. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 254.42 points, or 2.30 per cent, to 10,796.05 at the opening bell.

