You are here
US: Wall Street opens lower on rising virus cases, elevated jobless claims
[NEW YORK] US stocks fell at the open on Thursday as an uptick in Covid-19 infections in the United States threatened to upend bets of a swift economic recovery, with data showing weekly jobless claims remained elevated amid a second wave of layoffs.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 103.16 points, or 0.39 per cent, at the open to 26,016.45. The S&P 500 opened lower by 11.85 points, or 0.38 per cent, at 3,101.64, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.06 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 9,892.48 at the opening bell.
REUTERS
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes