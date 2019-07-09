US: Wall Street opens lower on trade war fallout concerns

US stocks opened lower on Tuesday, weighed down by worries over the impact of a protracted US-China trade spat on company earnings and lowered expectations of a sharp interest rate cut later this month.

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower on Tuesday, weighed down by worries over the impact of a protracted US-China trade spat on company earnings and lowered expectations of a sharp interest rate cut later this month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 81.02 points, or 0.30 per cent, at the open to 26,725.12.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 10.43 points, or 0.35 per cent, at 2,965.52. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 36.97 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 8,061.41 at the opening bell.

