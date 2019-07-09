You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall Street opens lower on trade war fallout concerns

Tue, Jul 09, 2019 - 9:46 PM

doc765aqox9qdjvnbgk98i_doc764ysffcp90aokmao4.jpg
US stocks opened lower on Tuesday, weighed down by worries over the impact of a protracted US-China trade spat on company earnings and lowered expectations of a sharp interest rate cut later this month.
AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower on Tuesday, weighed down by worries over the impact of a protracted US-China trade spat on company earnings and lowered expectations of a sharp interest rate cut later this month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 81.02 points, or 0.30 per cent, at the open to 26,725.12.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 10.43 points, or 0.35 per cent, at 2,965.52. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 36.97 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 8,061.41 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190709_VICCS9JX1H_3829724.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Way forward is to grow external wing to beat constraints: Chan Chun Sing

BT_20190709_JLOAK_3829631.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

OakNorth to sell loan underwriting tech to Asian incumbents

Prime US REIT.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prime US Reit is listing now because 'conditions have stabilised'

Most Read

1 Oxley asks UE to explain share sale
2 Deutsche layoffs: impact in Singapore seen as muted
3 UNESCO adds Frank Lloyd Wright’s architecture to World Heritage list
4 Sembcorp Marine lodges report with CAD following Brazil probe
5 Deutsche Bank posts Q2 loss, launches 7.4b euro overhaul

Must Read

Temasek.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Temasek posts 1.49% one-year return; divestments outpace investments

doc7657arl69mc16ouhklqf_doc6ucpzbb7sv7qwyt23iq.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

LYH_8052.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices down 0.4% in June, break 4-month uptrend: SRX flash data

Techpoint.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand gets S$300m in sustainability-linked loans, Sembcorp to install solar panels on properties

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening