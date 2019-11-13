You are here

US: Wall Street opens lower on trade worries, Hong Kong unrest

Wed, Nov 13, 2019 - 10:39 PM

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 69.45 points, or 0.25 per cent, at the open to 27,622.04.
[NEW YORK] US stocks slipped at open on Wednesday after President Donald Trump threatened to "substantially" raise tariffs if China did not strike a trade deal with the United States and on escalating tensions in Hong Kong.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 69.45 points, or 0.25 per cent, at the open to 27,622.04.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 7.66 points, or 0.25 per cent, at 3,084.18. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 31.07 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 8,455.02 at the opening bell. 

