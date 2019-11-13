US: Wall Street opens lower on trade worries, Hong Kong unrest

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 69.45 points, or 0.25 per cent, at the open to 27,622.04.

[NEW YORK] US stocks slipped at open on Wednesday after President Donald Trump threatened to "substantially" raise tariffs if China did not strike a trade deal with the United States and on escalating tensions in Hong Kong.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 7.66 points, or 0.25 per cent, at 3,084.18. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 31.07 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 8,455.02 at the opening bell.

REUTERS