US: Wall Street opens sharply higher on trade optimism

[NEW YORK] US stocks jumped at the open on Tuesday in broad-based gains led by industrial and technology stocks amid signs of progress in trade talks between the United States and China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 296.65 points, or 1.21 per cent, at the open to 24,719.91.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 26.72 points, or 1.01 per cent, at 2,664.44. The Nasdaq Composite gained 101.13 points, or 1.44 per cent, to 7,121.66 at the opening bell.

