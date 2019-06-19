US: Wall Street opens slightly higher ahead of Fed's statement

[BENGLAURU] US stocks eked out gains at open on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement that is expected to open the door to future interest rate cuts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 24.62 points, or 0.09 per cent, at the open to 26,490.16. The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.80 points, or 0.10 per cent, at 2,920.55. The Nasdaq Composite gained 16.37 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 7,970.26 at the opening bell.

REUTERS