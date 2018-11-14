US: Wall Street rallies on soft inflation numbers

Wall Street was in a sunny mood early Wednesday, rallying after a batch of friendly inflation data as investors looked to end a streak of lower closes.

The closely watched Consumer Price Index showed relatively tame inflation pressures, cooling fears of faster rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

Meanwhile, oil prices showed signs of life after a record 12-day stretch of declines.

About 10 minutes into the day's trading, the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average and broader S&P 500 were up 0.8 per cent to 25,475.50 and 2,742.85, respectively.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.9 per cent, rising to 7,266.57.

The October inflation figures showed energy prices rising over the month but overall consumer prices remaining stable on an annual basis.

Gregori Volokhine of Meeschaert Financial Services told AFP more recent declines in crude and home heating oil prices could hold down CPI for November.

"These figures are suggest inflation will rather decline, which is rather positive for the market," he said.

AFP