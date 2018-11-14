You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall Street rallies on soft inflation numbers

Wed, Nov 14, 2018 - 10:54 PM

file729op49sezcng2i6ovx.jpg
Wall Street was in a sunny mood early Wednesday, rallying after a batch of friendly inflation data as investors looked to end a streak of lower closes.
AFP

[WASHINGTON] Wall Street was in a sunny mood early Wednesday, rallying after a batch of friendly inflation data as investors looked to end a streak of lower closes.

The closely watched Consumer Price Index showed relatively tame inflation pressures, cooling fears of faster rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

Meanwhile, oil prices showed signs of life after a record 12-day stretch of declines.

About 10 minutes into the day's trading, the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average and broader S&P 500 were up 0.8 per cent to 25,475.50 and 2,742.85, respectively.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.9 per cent, rising to 7,266.57.

The October inflation figures showed energy prices rising over the month but overall consumer prices remaining stable on an annual basis.

Gregori Volokhine of Meeschaert Financial Services told AFP more recent declines in crude and home heating oil prices could hold down CPI for November.

"These figures are suggest inflation will rather decline, which is rather positive for the market," he said.

AFP

Editor's Choice

yaohui-pixgeneric-5469.jpg
Nov 14, 2018
Singapore FinTech Festival 2018
Government & Economy

MAS launches US$5b kitty to woo fund managers to drop anchor here

SPH_5249.jpg
Nov 14, 2018
Real Estate

Billion-dollar en bloc candidates still in play, but will developers bite?

BT_20181114_LSGUPTA_3616345.jpg
Nov 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS shuffles senior management team, grooms talent within

Most Read

1 Singapore can achieve steady, sustained growth: PM
2 Retail sales inch up in Sept after two months of decline
3 DBS shuffles senior management team, grooms talent within
4 GIC, CPF, Temasek among Asia's top 10 asset owners
5 China-backed RCEP trade deal pushed back to 2019

Must Read

Nov 14, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS seeking feedback on proposed fintech sandbox scheme with faster approvals

doc72rff0bk19yyz3hjae5_doc6v4f0uoz57m16fi471d1.jpg
Nov 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 14, 2018
Banking & Finance

Bank of China launches first global fintech innovation lab in Singapore

Nov 14, 2018
Government & Economy

RCEP fails to conclude by year-end as hoped; timeline extended to 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening