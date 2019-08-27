You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall Street rises as Trump holds out China trade hope

Tue, Aug 27, 2019 - 6:12 AM

[NEW YORK] Wall Street on Monday recovered a chunk of last week's sharp losses, with investors finding some comfort in President Donald Trump's rosy talk of a China trade deal.

During an economic summit in France, the president reversed himself yet again, telling reporters the United States and China were set to resume efforts to resolve their year-long trade war despite some contradiction from Beijing. The conflict suffered major escalations last week when Trump said the US did not need a deal, raised tariffs on Chinese goods, and said he as "ordering" US companies to leave the country.

The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average gained just over than 1.0 per cent to end the session at 25,898.83, while the broader S&P 500 gained 1.1 per cent to close at 2,878.38.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 1.3 per cent, settling at 7,853.74.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Despite the gains at the start of the week, all three indexes are still on track to close out the month in the red for the first time since May.

"Considering the magnitude of the loss on Friday, the rally is a very mild one," Peter Cardillo of Spartan Capital told AFP.

"There's still a lot of uncertainties."

Trade-exposed companies posted gains, with iPhone maker Apple rising 1.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, drug maker Celgene rose 3.2 per cent on news it is selling its psoriasis drug Otezla to Amgen to clear the way for Celgene's acquisition by Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Shares in Amgen and Bristol-Myers Squibb also rose 3.2 per cent and 3.4 per cent respectively.

Healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson gained 0.8 per cent, before an Oklahoma judge ordered the company to pay US$572 million for its role in the state's opioid addiction crisis. The stock shot up in after-hours trading.

AFP

Editor's Choice

nz_sghome_270821.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits' robust yields in low-rate environment keep investors hooked

BT_20190827_AGWRAP27KTVA_3874157.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Asia stocks bleed as US, China drop the gloves

nz_hph_270822.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Battered STI counters spur talk of shuffle in next index review

Must Read

nz_sghome_270821.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits' robust yields in low-rate environment keep investors hooked

BT_20190827_AGWRAP27KTVA_3874157.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Asia stocks bleed as US, China drop the gloves

nz_hph_270822.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Battered STI counters spur talk of shuffle in next index review

nz_factory_270824.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore July factory output beats forecasts, technical recession may be averted

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly