US: Wall Street rises at open as Lowe's, Target boost retailers

Wed, Aug 21, 2019 - 9:56 PM

PHOTO: AFP/GETTY IMAGES

[BENGALURU] US stocks opened higher on Wednesday, as strong results from Lowe's and Target boosted retailers, while investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve's July policy meeting due later in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 182.92 points, or 0.7 per cent, at the open to 26,145.36.

The S&P 500 opened 21.53 points, or 0.74 per cent, higher at 2,922.04. The Nasdaq Composite gained 68.51 points, or 0.86 per cent, to 8,017.07 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

