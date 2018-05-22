You are here

US: Wall Street rises at open as US-China trade talks progress

Tue, May 22, 2018 - 9:51 PM

[NEW YORK]Wall Street opened higher for the second straight day on Tuesday, boosted by gains in tech stocks as trade talks between the United States and China gained momentum.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34.26 points, or 0.14 per cent, at the open to 25,047.55.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.33 points, or 0.20 per cent, at 2,738.34. The Nasdaq Composite gained 26.81 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 7,420.85 at the opening bell.

