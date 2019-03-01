You are here

US: Wall Street rises at open following benign inflation data

Fri, Mar 01, 2019 - 10:43 PM

US stocks rose broadly at open on Friday as data showed inflation pressures remain tame, which together with slowing economic growth underscored the Federal Reserve's "patient" stance towards raising interest rates further this year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 103.67 points, or 0.40 per cent, at the open to 26,019.67.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 13.73 points, or 0.49 per cent, at 2,798.22. The Nasdaq Composite gained 54.92 points, or 0.73 per cent, to 7,587.45 at the opening bell.

