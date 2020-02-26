You are here

US: Wall Street rises at open following four-day rout

Wed, Feb 26, 2020

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 78.10 points, or 0.29 per cent, at the open to 27,159.46.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday after suffering their worst four-day percentage fall in more than a year on fears of the economic damage from the global spread of the coronavirus.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 11.69 points, or 0.37 per cent, at 3,139.90. The Nasdaq Composite gained 45.94 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 9,011.55 at the opening bell. 

