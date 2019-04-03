US: Wall Street rises at open on trade optimism

US stocks opened higher on Wednesday, resuming a rally after a pause in the previous session, fueled by optimism over trade talks with Beijing and as China's economy showed new signs of recovery.

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Wednesday, resuming a rally after a pause in the previous session, fueled by optimism over trade talks with Beijing and as China's economy showed new signs of recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 58.90 points, or 0.22 per cent, at the open to 26,238.03.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 8.85 points, or 0.31 per cent, at 2,876.09. The Nasdaq Composite gained 42.49 points, or 0.54 per cent, to 7,891.18 at the opening bell.

REUTERS