You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall Street sags as markets await Federal Reserve decision

Wed, Oct 30, 2019 - 6:12 AM

nz_nyse_301026.jpg
Wall Street stumbled and slid into the red on Tuesday as investors retreated before the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision on Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stumbled and slid into the red on Tuesday as investors retreated before the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision on Wednesday.

The decline came in a choppy day of trading as markets digested the latest batch of earnings results, including blue-chip stocks like Pfizer and General Motors.

The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1 per cent to finish at 27,071.46, while the S&P 500, which on Monday hit a new all-time high, dipped a similar amount to end at 3,036.89.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq sank 0.6 per cent to close at 8,276.85.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Chris Low of FTN Financial told AFP that "sleepy day" was not unusual in the shadow of a Fed announcement.

SEE ALSO

US: Stocks up on China talks optimism, S&P hits new record

Markets widely expect the Fed to deliver its third straight rate cut but are looking for clues about what policymakers expect to do at the next meeting in December and beyond.

"Does the Fed chair try to rule out further rate cuts or leave the door open?" Mr Low wondered.

"There has been a lot of hints from other Fed presidents that the message might be they've done enough and it's time to wait and see."

In Washington, Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg faced a grilling from lawmakers on Capitol Hill who demanded answers about the company's conduct prior to two deadly recent crashes.

He apologised for the crashes but defended the company's actions in developing the 737 Max aircraft, which has been grounded worldwide for seven months.

Boeing's shares price rose 2.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, drug maker and Dow member Pfizer jumped 2.5 per cent after the company raised its profit forecast and posted better-than-expected earnings.

GM soared 4.3 per cent after likewise topping earnings expectations but cutting its full-year forecast.

AFP

BREAKING

Oct 30, 2019 07:07 AM
Government & Economy

Elizabeth Warren, the candidate who keeps Wall Street up at night

[NEW YORK] With plans to raise taxes on the rich, break up tech giants and tighten regulation on banks and other...

Oct 30, 2019 07:02 AM
Consumer

Austrian Post fined over customer data misuse

[VIENNA] Austria's postal service have been fined 18 million euros (S$27.2 million) for working up data about their...

Oct 30, 2019 07:00 AM
Transport

GM earnings top expectations; forecast cut after strike

[NEW YORK] General Motors reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Tuesday on strong auto sales but...

Oct 30, 2019 06:58 AM
Government & Economy

Zimbabwe to boost cash supply with new notes

[HARARE] Zimbabwe will introduce new notes and coins next month in a bid to resolve cash shortages stifling the...

Oct 30, 2019 06:56 AM
Transport

Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot in merger talks to create US$50b firm: source

[WASHINGTON] US-Italian auto giant Fiat Chrysler and France's Peugeot are in merger talks that would yield an entity...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly