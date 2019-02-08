You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall Street sinks on fears for trade, global growth

Fri, Feb 08, 2019 - 6:03 AM

BP_NYSE_080219_15.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks on Thursday suffered their biggest losses in more than two weeks as slashed European growth forecasts and warnings on the US-China trade dispute sent Wall Street into the red.

The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.9 per cent, closing down more than 220 points at 25,169.53.

The broader S&P 500 also lost 0.9 per cent, finishing at 2,706.05. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell furthest, slipping 1.2 per cent to settle at 7,288.35.

With three weeks remaining in a trade truce between Washington and Beijing, the White House said Thursday there remained a "sizeable distance" between the two sides.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

US duties on US$200 billion in Chinese imports are due to rise sharply after March 1, a prospect dreaded by markets.

President Donald Trump's top economic adviser Larry Kudlow caused losses to deepen saying the countries have a long way to go in the talks still. Stocks had already lost ground after the European Commission slashed its 2019 economic growth forecasts.

And Mr Trump - who had announced last week he expected to seal a final deal on trade at a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping - said Thursday the meeting would not take place before tariffs were due to rise.

Mr Trump's remarks added "fuel to the fire," William Lynch of Hinsdale Associates told AFP, noting that corporate profits were not helping matters.

"We still have earnings season and some of the reports I saw earlier today were not all that good, for the most part they missed earnings estimates," he said.

"Some of the guidance have left a lot to be desired."

Twitter plunged 9.8 per cent after quarterly results showed a shrinking global user base.

But SunTrust soared 10 per cent and BB&T rose 3.9 per cent after the midsized banks announced plans for a US$66 billion merger, creating the sixth-largest US bank.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BP_bank_080219_1.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Asian banks on watch with trillion-dollar Libor transition

BP_cyber_080219_2.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Targeted initiatives, collaboration needed in war on cyber crime

BP_Procurri_080219_6.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Procurri shares jump on offer from second interested buyer

Most Read

1 GCB market to take a breather this year?
2 Budget to include help on industry transformation, job creation: Heng Swee Keat
3 SGD bond market starting 2019 with a bang
4 Braddell View en bloc signing hits 80% consent
5 Korean shipbuilders merge; ripples reach Singapore

Must Read

BP_bank_080219_1.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Asian banks on watch with trillion-dollar Libor transition

BP_cyber_080219_2.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Targeted initiatives, collaboration needed in war on cyber crime

BT_20190208_MLWEEKEND8_3689919.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Weekend

A revolution in retail

BT_20190208_CCEF8__3689867.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Garage

Entrepreneur First steps up effort to tap Asia's pool of deep-tech talent

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening