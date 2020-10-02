US: Wall Street skids after Trump's positive Covid-19 test

[BENGALURU] Wall Street's main indexes tumbled at the open on Friday after President Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19 weeks before the election, with an elusive fiscal stimulus and a slowdown in the domestic economic recovery also denting sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 280.51 points or 1.01 per cent at the open to 27,536.39. The S&P 500 opened lower by 41.86 points or 1.24 per cent at 3,338.94, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 243.98 points or 2.15 per cent to 11,082.53 at the opening bell.

REUTERS