US: Wall Street slips at open on concerns over fading stimulus

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened slightly lower on Friday as fears grew over fading stimulus and the blow to the economy from increasing coronavirus infections.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 45.66 points, or 0.15 per cent, at the open to 29,437.57.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 2.56 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 3,579.31, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.02 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 11,892.70 at the opening bell.

