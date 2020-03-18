You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall Street slumps at open as stimulus high fades

Wed, Mar 18, 2020 - 9:43 PM

doc79ralwyy50214pnp2of_doc79qxg0b2e5d9epn04es.jpg
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,048.69 points, or 4.94 per cent, at the open to 20,188.69.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes slumped at the open on Wednesday as growing signs of coronavirus damage to corporate America overshadowed optimism about sweeping official moves to protect the economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,048.69 points, or 4.94 per cent, at the open to 20,188.69, while the S&P 500 opened lower by 92.69 points, or 3.66 per cent, at 2,436.50. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 432.47 points, or 5.90 per cent, to 6,902.32 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 18, 2020 09:26 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore imposes 14-day stay-home notice on all travellers

The Singapore government is imposing a 14-day stay-home notice on all travellers and advising Singaporeans to defer...

Mar 18, 2020 09:12 PM
Energy & Commodities

Shell books supertanker to store crude oil at sea: sources

[LONDON] Royal Dutch Shell has booked a supertanker to store 2 million barrels of oil at sea to park mounting global...

Mar 18, 2020 08:50 PM
Consumer

British supermarkets impose limits as panic buying spreads

[LONDON] Britain's biggest supermarkets, Tesco, Sainsbury's and Asda, imposed limits on purchases of pasta, toilet...

Mar 18, 2020 08:38 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia may extend travel, business curbs if coronavirus spread persists

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's government on Wednesday said it may consider extending a restriction of movement order if...

Mar 18, 2020 07:00 PM
Companies & Markets

Fitch expects reduced visibility on Singtel's free cash flow

FITCH Ratings on Wednesday said Singtel's weaker-than-expected growth prospects and potential for higher capital...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.