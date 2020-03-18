US: Wall Street slumps at open as stimulus high fades

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,048.69 points, or 4.94 per cent, at the open to 20,188.69.

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes slumped at the open on Wednesday as growing signs of coronavirus damage to corporate America overshadowed optimism about sweeping official moves to protect the economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,048.69 points, or 4.94 per cent, at the open to 20,188.69, while the S&P 500 opened lower by 92.69 points, or 3.66 per cent, at 2,436.50. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 432.47 points, or 5.90 per cent, to 6,902.32 at the opening bell.

