US: Wall Street slumps at open as trade worries return

Mon, May 06, 2019 - 9:41 PM

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened sharply lower on Monday after President Donald Trump, in a surprise move, threatened to hike tariffs on Chinese goods, reigniting fears of a global slowdown and upending a period of relative calm in markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 344.33 points, or 1.30%, at the open to 26,160.62. The S&P 500 opened lower by 36.75 points, or 1.25%, at 2,908.89. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 182.15 points, or 2.23%, to 7,981.85 at the opening bell.

