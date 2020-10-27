You are here

US: Wall Street tumbles, Dow ends down 2.3%

Tue, Oct 27, 2020 - 6:06 AM

US stocks posted their worst session in weeks on Monday, driven downwards by fading hopes for US stimulus, mounting worries over the coronavirus and jitters over the November 3 elections.
[NEW YORK] US stocks posted their worst session in weeks on Monday, driven downwards by fading hopes for US stimulus, mounting worries over the coronavirus and jitters over the November 3 elections.

The major indexes recovered from the low points of the day, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average still dropped 2.3 per cent to end at 27,685.38, a loss of 650 points.

The broad-based S&P 500 fell 1.9 per cent to close the session at 3,400.97, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 1.6 per cent to 11,358.94.

