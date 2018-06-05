US:Tech gains help Nasdaq at open, broader markets flat

The S&P and the Dow opened flat on Tuesday weighed down by declines in financial and energy stocks, while a surge in technology stocks drove gains on the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 6.43 points, or 0.03 per cent, at the open to 24,820.12. The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.59 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 2,748.46. The Nasdaq Composite gained 14.90 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 7,621.36 at the opening bell.

REUTERS