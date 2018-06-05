You are here

Home > Stocks

US:Tech gains help Nasdaq at open, broader markets flat

Tue, Jun 05, 2018 - 9:47 PM

file70ftk4eqauugp8zj5vs.jpg
The S&P and the Dow opened flat on Tuesday weighed down by declines in financial and energy stocks, while a surge in technology stocks drove gains on the Nasdaq.

[NEW YORK] The S&P and the Dow opened flat on Tuesday weighed down by declines in financial and energy stocks, while a surge in technology stocks drove gains on the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 6.43 points, or 0.03 per cent, at the open to 24,820.12. The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.59 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 2,748.46. The Nasdaq Composite gained 14.90 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 7,621.36 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180605_ETGREEN2_3460972.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Green practices gaining ground with companies in Singapore

BT_20180605_NRIATA5_3460811.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Transport

Lower carrier profits seen as costs rise, cargo growth slows

bp_spanishvillage_040618_74.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Real Estate

Spanish Village put up for collective sale for S$882m

Most Read

1 Investors can invest in Temasek's first retail bond to boost retirement income: Ho Ching
2 Two Serangoon condos garner healthy first-weekend sales
3 Hunt for Trump-Kim venue leads to old Singapore pirate hangout
4 Singapore VC Openspace hails ride with Go-Jek
5 Temasek's retail private equity bond 'a way to grow retirement nest egg'
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2018-06-05T025000Z_236647601_RC13045C2B00_RTRMADP_3_GRAB-VENTURES-LAUNCH.JPG
Jun 5, 2018
Startups

Grab sets up arm to seek out next unicorn

2018-06-05T025000Z_236647601_RC13045C2B00_RTRMADP_3_GRAB-VENTURES-LAUNCH.JPG
Jun 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jun 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX adds 12 mainboard companies to watch list, removes one

Jun 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Pacific Radiance reaches indicative terms to place up to US$85m of shares

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening