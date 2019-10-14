You are here

Wall St opens lower as trade deal optimism fades

Mon, Oct 14, 2019 - 9:44 PM

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 50.16 points, or 0.19 per cent, at the open to 26,766.43.
AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks fell at open on Monday on signs of tough talks ahead before a partial trade deal with China announced by President Donald Trump on Friday could be sealed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 50.16 points, or 0.19 per cent, at the open to 26,766.43. The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.46 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 2,965.81, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.69 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 8,044.35 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

