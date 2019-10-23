You are here

Wall St opens mixed as Boeing offsets weak earnings reports

Wed, Oct 23, 2019 - 9:56 PM

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 47.14 points, or 0.18 per cent, at the open to 26,835.24.
AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened mixed on Wednesday as Boeing rose after reaffirming the timeline for its grounded 737 MAX's return to service, countering losses from Caterpillar and Texas Instruments, which fell on weak forecasts.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.98 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 2,994.01. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.06 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 8,090.24 at the opening bell. 

