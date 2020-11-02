You are here
Wall Street rebounds with focus on White House race
[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes bounced back on Monday from their steepest weekly loss since March as investors geared up for an event-packed week centered around the US presidential election.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 189.68 points, or 0.72 per cent, at the open to 26,691.28.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 26.24 points, or 0.80 per cent, at 3,296.20, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 98.86 points, or 0.91 per cent, to 11,010.45 at the opening bell.
REUTERS
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes