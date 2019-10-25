You are here

Wall Street slips at open as Amazon weighs

Fri, Oct 25, 2019 - 9:54 PM

AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street opened marginally lower on Friday, as a dour sales forecast from Amazon overshadowed another set of strong results in what has so far been an upbeat third-quarter earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 15.92 points, or 0.06 per cent, at the open to 26,789.61.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 6.97 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 3,003.32.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 35.20 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 8,150.59 at the opening bell. 

