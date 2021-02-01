StarHub, SP reach out to needy families

Above: SP staff, who donated towards the cost of the items, gathered to pack and deliver them last Thursday.

Above: With StarHub's sponsorship of close to S$190,000 from its StarHub Cares Covid-19 Fund, FBSG is able to stock up food vending machines in 11 housing estates for six months.

Singapore

COMPANIES here are eager to extend a helping hand to support families in need, especially during this period of uncertainty amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

StarHub, in collaboration with The Food Bank Singapore (FBSG), has helped to set up a network of vending machines at the void decks of housing estates. This allows over 2,200 beneficiaries to be able to withdraw food bundles totalling S$50 every month at any time.

StarHub chief corporate officer Veronica Lai said the telco is facilitating access to food around the clock, and boosting efficiency by deploying technology.

"A greater number of beneficiaries can now gain free and easy access to essential staples and nourishing food round the clock at their convenience," she said.

Volunteers from StarHub and ST Telemedia have also adopted vending machines from four housing estates, and will be replenishing them for a month.

FBSG co-founder Nichol Ng said that the company was able to make improvements to the programme and provide healthier food of higher quality with the use of technology, as well as with the engagement of StarHub and its employees.

The two companies kick-started the partnership by refilling food vending machines at Moral Seniors Activity Centre in Kaki Bukit last Thursday.

Meanwhile, volunteers from SP Group have also made an effort to help needy families through its annual Power Packs charity drive, reaching out to 2,000 families this year.

The power packs have been modified this year due to the pandemic, and include daily essential items like rice and canned food, cookies and a care kit comprising hand sanitiser, surgical masks, handwash and wet wipes.

SP staff, who donated towards the cost of the items, gathered to pack and deliver them last Thursday. They also helped to reinforce the proper use of face masks and the importance of good hygiene practices. Recipients include 450 households at Geylang Bahru.

In the past year, SP had continued to provide over 7,200 lunch meals for seniors via Toa-Payoh West-Balestier Activity Centre.

SP Group's chief executive officer Stanley Huang said: "With the challenges resulting from the pandemic, it is all the more important to sustain our support for the community. We hope this festive outreach will cheer families in need through our power packs."