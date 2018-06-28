You are here
3M opens new headquarters in Singapore
The facility houses a customer technical centre that showcases 3M technologies, including VR
Singapore
GLOBAL science company 3M officially opened its new Singapore headquarters in Ang Mo Kio on Wednesday.
The facility houses a S$1.3 million Customer Technical Centre (CTC) showcasing the American multinational's technologies, including virtual-reality technology that
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg