You are here

Home > Technology

Accused operators of illicit 'darknet' market arrested in Germany, Brazil

Sat, May 04, 2019 - 10:20 AM

[FRANKFURT] Three German nationals accused of running one of the world's largest dark web sites for selling drugs and other contraband have been arrested and charged in two countries following a two-year investigation, US prosecutors said on Friday.

A fourth man who allegedly acted as a moderator and promoter for the site, Wall Street Market, was taken into custody in Brazil, according to federal prosecutors in California.

"Darknet" and "dark web" refer to networks and sites hidden from most internet visitors and accessible only to users shrouded in anonymity.

"While they lurk in the deepest corners of the internet, this case shows that we can hunt down these criminals wherever they hide," US Attorney Nick Hanna said in a written statement announcing the charges.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Tibo Lousee, Klaus-Martin Frost and Jonathan Kalla are accused of running Wall Street Market for nearly three years, providing a darknet platform for the sale of narcotics, counterfeit goods and hacking software to 1.1 million customers.

The men, known to US, Dutch and German investigators by the monikers "coder420," "Kronos" and "TheOne", also face charges in Germany.

Prosecutors in Frankfurt said that the country's federal criminal investigation office, or Bundeskriminalamt, had secured the platform's server infrastructure.

FLORIDA RESIDENT DIED

In December 2017, a Florida resident died from using a nasal spray laced with the opioid fentanyl sold by one of the roughly 5,400 vendors on Wall Street Market, according to the criminal complaint. That vendor was convicted in US District Court in Wisconsin and sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Among the site's top vendors were two people based in Los Angeles: "Ladyskywalker", who sold opiates such as fentanyl, oxycodone and hydrocodone; and "Platinum45", who dealt in methamphetamine, oxycodone and Adderall.

The people operating both of those accounts have also been arrested, according to the criminal complaint. Their names were not made public.

As investigators closed in last month the operators of Wall Street Market conducted an "exit scam" - making off with an estimated US$11 million in virtual currency belonging to customers, prosecutors say, before they were taken into custody in Germany.

Cyber specialists at the Bundeskriminalamt started taking "operational measures" after the suspects switched the platform into maintenance mode on April 23 and started transferring the customer funds to themselves, German prosecutors said.

Marcos Paulo De Oliveira-Annibale, 29, was arrested in Brazil and accused of being the site moderator known online as "MED3LIN".

Prosecutors say they were able to identify Oliveira-Annibale by connecting his online persona with forum comments and pictures he posted years earlier.

REUTERS

Technology

Electric cars and solar compete for the same parts

Enterprise software vendor Beezy sets up office in Singapore

US Justice Department asks for hearing in Qualcomm antitrust case

Facebook bans conspiracy theorists, controversial black activist

China's mass surveillance more sophisticated than thought

What Uber missed out in Asia

Editor's Choice

BT_20190504_AGS44_3772276.jpg
May 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sorrell's S4 Capital sets up APAC HQ in Singapore

lwx_uob_040519_1.jpg
May 4, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB says Singapore home loans flat, with growth coming from region

lwx_starhub_040519_13.jpg
May 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cyber security eats into StarHub's profit

Most Read

1 honestbee fired CEO Joel Sng, says report; startup to make statement today
2 honestbee CEO Joel Sng steps down, LG scion Brian Koo to be interim CEO
3 honestbee CEO replaced; firm said to be sticking to habitat growth
4 'Buyer the bigger beneficiary' in Oxley's S$1.03b sale of Chevron House: DBS analysts
5 Firms paying dividends quarterly offer better returns: SGX data

Must Read

BT_20190504_PG1_BLURB_3771276.jpg
May 4, 2019
Brunch

Is Asia giving back enough?

BT_20190504_AGS44_3772276.jpg
May 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sorrell's S4 Capital sets up APAC HQ in Singapore

lwx_uob_040519_1.jpg
May 4, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB says Singapore home loans flat, with growth coming from region

May 4, 2019
Real Estate

Overseas commercial and industrial assets, data centres, student housing on radar of Singapore investors: CBRE

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening