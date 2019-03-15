You are here

Home > Technology

Airbus trials drone delivery to ships anchored off Singapore

Fri, Mar 15, 2019 - 3:18 PM

[SINGAPORE] Airbus on Friday began trials of drones delivering parcels to ships anchored offshore in Singapore, as the high-tech city rolls out the devices for an array of tasks.

Singapore is aiming to use drones for parcel delivery, inspecting buildings, providing security and other jobs, and is working with companies and regulators to put the ambitious plan into action.

European aerospace giant Airbus said it completed the world's first shore-to-ship package delivery using a drone. It involved the device carrying a 1.5 kilogram parcel to a vessel anchored 1.5 kilometres from the coast.

The drone took off from a pier and landed safely on the ship's deck, deposited its cargo and returned to base, with the entire flight completed within 10 minutes, Airbus said in a statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Airbus has partnered with maritime logistics and port services firm Wilhelmsen Ships Services for the trials.

The drones involved can carry up to four kilos of cargo and navigate autonomously along a pre-determined flight corridor to vessels as far as three kilometres from the coast.

At the moment, deliveries to ships anchored offshore are carried out by small boats.

The use of drones can make deliveries to ships up to six times faster, lower delivery costs by up to 90 percent, cut companies' carbon footprints and is safer, Airbus said.

AFP

Technology

Google's work in China benefiting Chinese military: US general

Facebook loses top executives, including Chris Cox

Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business: Insure your smart phone against screen cracks; innovating the insurtech space

Space Launch System rocket stalls; Nasa may look for alternatives

Uber self-driving cars' could see US$1b investment

Massive outage adds to growing Facebook woes

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_150319_1.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Garage

Singapore corporate venture capital players stay upbeat

lwx_HDB_150319_4.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Real Estate

PropNex calls for revisions in cooling measures

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

Mar 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Datapulse gets shareholders' nod to move into hotel investments

Most Read

1 Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up
2 Singapore's first bitcoin trial: Quoine exchange found liable for reversing B2C2's trades
3 AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners
4 Keppel Infrastructure Trust, Oxley call for trading halts pending announcements
5 Thomson Medical names new CFO; appoints Peter Lim's son as director

Must Read

lwx_keppel_150319_32.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Infra Trust ups equity fundraising to S$500.8m on strong demand

singapore condos.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Real Estate

New private home sales up 18.5% y-o-y in February

Mar 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Oxley up 3% after S$1.03b offer for Chevron House

Neo Group’s new high-tech headquarters and catering hub
Mar 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Neo Group breaks ground on new high-tech HQ, to lease space to F&B startups

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening