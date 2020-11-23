You are here

Home > Technology

Alibaba CEO says China's draft anti-monopoly rules 'timely and necessary'

Mon, Nov 23, 2020 - 1:26 PM

rk_DanielZhang_231120.jpg
China's move to draft rules aimed at preventing monopolistic behaviour by Internet platforms is "timely and necessary", Alibaba Group chief executive officer (CEO) Daniel Zhang said on Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WUZHEN, CHINA] China's move to draft rules aimed at preventing monopolistic behaviour by Internet platforms is "timely and necessary", Alibaba Group chief executive officer (CEO) Daniel Zhang said on Monday.

Speaking at the World Internet Conference, Mr Zhang said Chinese Internet companies have moved to the forefront of the global industry with the help of government policies, but regulations need to evolve.

The industry's "development and government supervision is a relationship that promotes and relies on each other, so that platform enterprises cannot only develop well themselves, but also serve the sustainable and healthy development of the whole society," he said.

The annual event from Nov 23-24 organised by the Cyberspace Administration of China takes place as the country's Internet giants including Alibaba, Tencent Holdings and Meituan face increasing government scrutiny.

Earlier this month, the planned US$37 billion share market listing of Alibaba affiliate Ant Group was suspended after regulators warned its lucrative online lending business faced tighter scrutiny.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Alibaba's e-commerce marketplaces and payment services are also expected to face greater oversight under the draft rules published on Nov 10 by China's market regulator, which said it wanted to prevent platforms from dominating the market or from adopting methods aimed at blocking fair competition.

Mr Zhang is one of the few Chinese technology chiefs to appear publicly at the event after it was scaled down due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Other chief executives such as Qualcomm's Steve Mollenkopf delivered remarks via video.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Broadway Industrial still in talks with buyer for hard disk business

Data alone is not enough. Businesses need to invest in strategic tools to better analyse and measure data

Do China tech giants pose a risk for European banks?

Apple, AT&T ask for tough protection for data in Google lawsuit

Twitter to hand @POTUS account to Biden on inauguration day

Luminar to supply lidar sensors for Intel subsidiary's self-driving fleet

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 23, 2020 01:33 PM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Sembmarine shoots up 9%, partly led by renewed merger hopes

SEMBCORP Marine (Sembmarine) shares rallied as high as nearly 13 per cent on Monday on relatively robust turnover...

Nov 23, 2020 01:22 PM
Government & Economy

Biden to name longtime aide Blinken as US top diplomat: reports

[WASHINGTON] President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate seasoned diplomat Antony Blinken as his secretary of state...

Nov 23, 2020 01:07 PM
Consumer

Australia's Bega Cheese plans S$539m buyout of Kirin dairy arm: source

[SYDNEY] Top Australian cheesemaker Bega Cheese Ltd is planning to buy the local dairy arm of Japan's Kirin Holdings...

Nov 23, 2020 01:06 PM
Banking & Finance

Singaporeans' financial health under strain from Covid-19, with a third facing difficulty in home loan repayments: poll

COVID-19 has put a strain on Singaporeans' financial health, impacting their ability to pay their housing loans and...

Nov 23, 2020 01:05 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore headline, core inflation fall in October after two months of marginal rises

SINGAPORE'S headline and core inflation both took a deflationary turn in October to -0.2 per cent, after two months...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: SIA, Ascendas Reit, Keppel, Sabana Reit, ESR-Reit, OCBC, SPH

Singapore Medical Council may take legal action against DoctorxDentist

Keppel's business units get new leaders

Ascendas Reit opens preferential offering; completes US office acquisition

Singapore GDP forecast to contract 6-6.5% for 2020; rebound expected next year: MTI

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for