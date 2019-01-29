You are here

Home > Technology

Alibaba shows signs of strain as China's economy shudders

Tue, Jan 29, 2019 - 12:00 PM

SL_Alibaba_290119_60.jpg
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is feeling the heat as China's economy decelerates.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is feeling the heat as China's economy decelerates.

China's dominant e-commerce company will offer clues to the health of the nation's middle-class, and how it's navigating the slowdown, when it unveils earnings Jan. 30. While revenue is expected to have risen 44 per cent during the December quarter, that's its slowest pace of expansion since early 2016 -- potentially a sign of spreading consumer malaise.

The company founded by billionaire Jack Ma has been pivotal over the past decade in helping create a US$1 trillion-plus Chinese online shopping arena, the world's largest. But the scorching growth that made it an investor darling has moderated, as shoppers buy fewer washing machines or phones while merchants pull back on marketing. That showed up during Alibaba's Singles' Day extravaganza on Nov. 11, when sales growth of 27 per cent was down from 2017's 39 per cent.

"China's internet sector had one of its worst years in 2018, underperforming the market for the first time," Elinor Leung, an analyst at CLSA, said in a report. "E-commerce results disappointed the most and had the biggest downward earnings revision."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Alibaba shed about US$120 billion of market value through Friday since peaking in June as uncertainty from U.S.-Chinese tensions spooked investors in front-line sectors such as technology. Yet it remains a driving force behind China's effort to re-balance growth toward services, investing in data to bring retail into the 21st century while creating online platforms like entertainment to compete with Tencent Holdings Ltd.

SuperSymmetry, a Beijing-based consultancy that mines data from millions of online-shopping pages, predicts the value of goods sold on Alibaba's platform grew by 25.6 per cent in the quarter, up from 20.5 per cent the previous three months. The firm, which counts well-known venture capital houses Hillhouse, GGV and Sequoia Capital among its customers, says an uptick in sales of staples and necessities probably spurred business.

Alibaba is also expanding rapidly into Southeast Asia and is beginning to experiment with social media, both potential founts of growth. Another promising area is advertising in shoppers' recommendation feeds: it's completed the roll-out of that interface on main retail app Taobao, creating new ad real estate.

"Revenue growth could surprise if it starts monetizing recommended feed traffic in 2019," Leung wrote . "Margin will continue to contract in 2019, but the decline will moderate after the anniversary of Cainiao and Ele.me's financial consolidation."

Despite growing at about twice the sector average, Alibaba trades at a 10 per cent discount to its peers at about 25 times blended two-year earnings. Its average analyst price target suggests room to climb 26 per cent over the next 12 months.

"Alibaba stock may not bounce back strongly in the near term, but we would be eyeing entry opportunities into recovering earnings growth momentum in the second half," Han Joon Kim, an analyst with Deutsche Bank, said in a report.

The company however is still investing heavily in other fields. Profit is projected to have slid 8 per cent in the December quarter as it sustains spending in costly growth areas from cloud computing and food delivery to entertainment.

Ele.me, the unit spearheading Alibaba's expansion into food delivery, wants to command more than 50 per cent of the market in the short to medium term, the unit's chief executive officer, Wang Lei, has said. It accounted for about 34 per cent of the industry in 2018, Bernstein analysts led by David Dai estimate. The company's operating margin is projected to hit a seven-year trough during the year ending March.

Alibaba itself is bracing for more nervous consumers in 2019. In November, it trimmed its sales outlook by as much as 6 per cent. And while SuperSymmetry's data supports a relatively healthy quarter for Alibaba, it also projects a 10 per cent decline in revenue for fashion retailer Vipshop Holdings Ltd., underscoring the depth of the pullback in discretionary spending.

"We expect a tougher macro-economic outlook for China to weigh on Alibaba's commissions and advertising revenue for the next few quarters," said Shelleen Shum, a senior analyst with eMarketer. "Despite a slowing ad market, Alibaba will still remain in the top spot for share of digital ad revenues in China at over 30 per cent."

BLOOMBERG

Technology

Huawei ban blamed as new Australian mobile network axed

Instagram back up after partial outage

Singapore healthtech firm MyDoc in JV to tackle rising cost of employee healthcare in India

Apple CEO calls for privacy action as reforms in focus

Lithuanian in talks to plead guilty in US$10m cybertheft of Google and Facebook

Apple to patch privacy bug in video calling feature

Editor's Choice

BT_20190129_LSBONUS29_3681126.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Bank bonuses flat; but slow job market may block exit to greener pastures

SL_ng_290119_13.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Guarding the guardians of financial probity

SL_m1_290119_15.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

M1's Q4 profit down 21.4%

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Y Ventures down 21% on accounting errors for H1 2018 earnings
2 Singapore to tighten audit, valuation rules
3 Bank bonuses flat; but slow job market may block exit to greener pastures
4 OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending
5 Budget 2019 expected to support vulnerable PMETs: DBS economist

Must Read

BT_20190129_LSBONUS29_3681126.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Bank bonuses flat; but slow job market may block exit to greener pastures

SL_MOH_290119_1.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Government & Economy

2nd major breach may further dent Singapore's data hub push

lyf_one-north_singapore.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: Ascott Reit, Fortune Reit, Parkway Life Reit, CDL Hospitality Trust, M1

file72p3q1kei94cppvp9b0.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Transport

Changi Airport passenger traffic in 2018 up 5.5% to 65.6m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening