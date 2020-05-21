You are here

Home > Technology

Alibaba to invest 10b yuan in AI-IOT system

Thu, May 21, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Shanghai

ALIBABA Group Holding will invest 10 billion yuan (S$1.99 billion) into an artificial intelligence and Internet of Things system centred around its Tmall Genie smart speaker, the company announced on Wednesday.

The announcement comes as the e-commerce giant continues its push into new technologies and business sectors beyond online shopping.

The money will be used to add more content to Tmall Genie, as well as develop proprietary technology, Alibaba said.

It launched the first model of Tmall Genie in 2017.

SEE ALSO

Alibaba to invest 10b yuan in AI system for smart speakers

Like the Amazon Echo, which is not for sale in China, the smart speaker can interact with users via a voice interface to play music, give out weather information, and perform other functions.

The company has released several models since then, including devices with displays.

Its latest model, announced on Wednesday, costs 549 yuan and comes with a 10-inch screen.

Alibaba competes with Xiaomi and Baidu in the smart speaker sector.

In 2019, Alibaba shipped 16.8 million smart speakers to consumers, while Baidu shipped 17.3 million, according to research firm Canalys. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Facebook to help showcase online 'Shops'

ByteDance’s value surpasses US$100b in private markets

Alibaba to invest 10b yuan in AI system for smart speakers

France looks past Google, Apple for virus contact tracing

M1, SGInnovate team up to help startups use 5G in products and solutions

Spotify new home for Joe Rogan's podcast, shares jump

BREAKING NEWS

May 21, 2020 12:23 AM
Consumer

All dressed down and nowhere to go: the new M&S shopping habits

[LONDON] Sports wear, sleep wear and bras are the new best sellers at Marks & Spencer, while suits and ties...

May 21, 2020 12:05 AM
Transport

Air France retires Airbus A380 in coronavirus response

[PARIS] Air France will permanently withdraw its Airbus A380 superjumbos from service in response to the coronavirus...

May 20, 2020 11:49 PM
Government & Economy

Monkeys infected with Covid-19 develop immunity in studies, a positive sign for vaccines

[CHICAGO] Two studies in monkeys published on Wednesday offer some of the first scientific evidence that surviving...

May 20, 2020 11:31 PM
Government & Economy

UK says no new customs posts needed for post-Brexit Northern Ireland border

[LONDON] Britain said on Wednesday it saw no need for new customs infrastructure in Northern Ireland but checks...

May 20, 2020 11:08 PM
Companies & Markets

Japan Foods expects steady revenue but lower earnings for FY2020 due to Covid-19

JAPAN Foods on Wednesday said that, based on a preliminary review of its unaudited management accounts, it expects ...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.