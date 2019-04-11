You are here

Home > Technology

Amazon, Microsoft final bidders for US Defense Department's US$10b cloud computing contract

Thu, Apr 11, 2019 - 10:37 AM

BP_Amazon_110419_40.jpg
The Pentagon said on Wednesday that Amazon and Microsoft were the final candidates for a hotly contested US$10 billion contract to bring modern cloud computing to the Defense Department.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEATTLE] The Pentagon said on Wednesday that Amazon and Microsoft were the final candidates for a hotly contested US$10 billion contract to bring modern cloud computing to the Defense Department.

IBM and Oracle had also bid for the project, known as the joint enterprise defence infrastructure, or JEDI. But the Defense Department concluded that they did not meet the minimum requirements for the programme.

A Pentagon spokesman, Elissa Smith, also said an Amazon employee who had worked on JEDI during a stint at the Defense Department had "no adverse impact on the integrity of the acquisition process". The department had been investigating a potential conflict in response to a lawsuit brought by Oracle that accused the employee, Deap Ubhi, of having undue influence.

The Pentagon had asked the court to pause the case while it investigated, and will now ask the court to lift the stay and proceed. The contract will be awarded in mid-July at the earliest, Ms Smith said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

She also said the Pentagon had come across potential ethical violations by the former employee and referred them to its Office of Inspector General for further investigation. Amazon said Mr Ubhi declined to comment.

The JEDI project is one of the largest federal information technology contracts in history. The Pentagon's migration to the cloud drew the attention of the biggest tech companies from the moment it was announced in 2017. The contract will go to only one cloud vendor, even though many big companies prefer to work with multiple cloud providers.

NYTIMES

Technology

Makino Asia unveils smart factory in Singapore as part of Industry 4.0 transformation

Amazon, Microsoft chosen to compete for Pentagon cloud computing contract

SpaceX readies first Falcon Heavy launch for paying customer

Battle for space more stealth than Star Wars

Uber's planned US$10b IPO will make it biggest since Alibaba's in 2014

Japan telcos' 5G go-ahead cements curbs on Chinese vendors

Editor's Choice

lwx_hyflux_110419_3.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Are developer debt fears overblown?

BT_20190411_PMPA_3750451.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Transport

MPA's first woman CEO wants to change perception of sector

lwx_Societe Generale_110419_4.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Investment banks, asset managers shedding jobs

Most Read

1 String of public agencies lease offices at Funan
2 MAS bans ex-HSBC senior VP for 20 years; two others get 10 and 12 year bans
3 Hyflux default signals more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P
4 5 best-performing billionaire stocks returned 49% year to date: SGX
5 Don't shoot the ATM, it's just a distribution tool: banks

Must Read

lwx_hyflux_110419_3.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Are developer debt fears overblown?

BT_20190411_PMPA_3750451.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Transport

MPA's first woman CEO wants to change perception of sector

Apr 11, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Mapletree Logistics Trust, Genting Singapore, Indofood Agri, First Reit, ThaiBev, TEE International

Apr 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Pacific Radiance auditor flags going concern issue citing 'material uncertainties'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening