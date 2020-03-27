You are here

Home > Technology

Amazon pauses sellers' loan repayments amid pandemic

Fri, Mar 27, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200327_NVAMAZON27_4071730.jpg
The world's largest online retailer has notified sellers that Amazon Lending would pause repayments beginning Thursday until April 30. Interest would not accrue during that period, it adds.
PHOTO: REUTERS

New York 

AMAZON.COM on Wednesday said it temporarily would not require sellers in its marketplace to repay loans it had made to them, as merchants confront the prospect of declining sales during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The world's largest online retailer notified sellers that its programme known as Amazon Lending would pause repayments beginning Thursday until April 30. Interest would not accrue during that period, it said.

The programme has offered sums between US$1,000 and US$750,000 to merchants looking for capital to acquire inventory, expand their product lines and advertise on Amazon.

"Loan repayments will restart on May 1, 2020," Amazon said in a seller message obtained by Reuters. "You will have the same number of remaining payments once repayment resumes." More than 20,000 merchants have gotten loans from Amazon, the company said in 2017.

SEE ALSO

Money FM podcast: Global COVID-19 situation

By the end of 2019, Amazon stood to receive US$863 million from sellers to whom it provided financing through the lending programme, according to a company filing. The loans' terms range from three to 12 months, carrying interest rates from 6 per cent to 19.9 per cent.

As Americans turn to online shopping while quarantined, many online sellers, who are small- and medium-sized businesses, are facing cash flow constraints amid supply chain and logistics issues caused by the outbreak.

eBay, another major online marketplace, said on Wednesday it will defer most selling fees for merchants for 30 days. Amazon's offer may provide relief to sellers, some of whom could be hit hard by Amazon's recent decision to restrict its US and European fulfilment services to household, medical and other essential goods during the outbreak.

Merchants of popular items from toys to apparel have worried that the temporary ban on stocking goods in Amazon warehouses, on which they depend for delivery, would mean low sales and difficulty paying back loans.

Jamison Philippi, an Amazon seller of toys and video games in Hackensack, New Jersey, had estimated his income could drop by 75 per cent just as he had a roughly US$3,500 loan payment due to Amazon on April 1. "That's super awesome. I cheered when I got that email. That relieves a lot of stress right now," he said.

Amazon's move came after at least one rival offered sellers' relief.

Ricardo Pero, chief executive of lending company SellersFunding, last week told Reuters he was easing terms to help sellers on Amazon and other marketplaces navigate the rapidly changing retail market. SellersFunding offers lines of credit and term loans to new and existing borrowers. Both products offer a 90-day interest-only period.

Amazon, which had won customers by continually making shipping faster over the years, has now slowed delivery to weeks in some cases in order to manage a flood of orders. REUTERS

Technology

Amazon pauses sellers' loan repayments amid coronavirus

US cybersecurity experts see recent spike in Chinese digital espionage

Apple may start reopening stores in first half of April

Facebook revenue slips as usage leaps during pandemic

Money FM podcast: A game changer in the fight against COVID-19

SoftBank plans to sell US$14b in Alibaba shares

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 27, 2020 01:57 AM
Companies & Markets

SIA to raise S$8.8 billion via rights issue of shares and convertible bonds amid Covid-19 crisis

WITH the Covid-19 pandemic paralysing airline operations worldwide, Singapore Airlines (SIA) is raising S$5.3...

Mar 27, 2020 12:27 AM
Energy & Commodities

The world is on the brink of running out of places to put oil

[LONDON] The world will run out of places to store oil in as little as three months, according to an industry...

Mar 27, 2020 12:00 AM
Government & Economy

Spanish doctors forced to choose who should get intensive care

[MADRID] In the emergency room at one of Madrid's biggest hospitals, Dr Daniel Bernabeu signed the death certificate...

Mar 26, 2020 11:52 PM
Government & Economy

Italian scientists investigate possible earlier emergence of coronavirus

[MILAN] Italian researchers are looking at whether a higher than usual number of cases of severe pneumonia and flu...

Mar 26, 2020 11:35 PM
Government & Economy

China's Xi calls for tariff cuts at G20 virus talks

[BEIJING] Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday urged G20 countries to remove trade barriers in an effort to spur...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.