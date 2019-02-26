You are here

Home > Technology

Amazon to offer more than 1,000 apprenticeships in Britain

Tue, Feb 26, 2019 - 8:50 AM

BP_Amazon_260219_51.jpg
Online retailer Amazon will create more than 1,000 apprenticeship roles in Britain over the next two years, it said on Tuesday, indicating the country's imminent departure from the European Union is not deterring it from investing.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Online retailer Amazon will create more than 1,000 apprenticeship roles in Britain over the next two years, it said on Tuesday, indicating the country's imminent departure from the European Union is not deterring it from investing.

With only 31 days until Britain is due to quit the world's biggest trading bloc, UK lawmakers are deeply divided over how, or even whether, the country should leave.

British retailers' investment plans are the lowest in seven years ahead of Brexit, and job cuts in the sector have gathered pace, according to a survey from the Confederation of British Industry, published on Friday.

Amazon said the new apprentices would add to more than 27,500 permanent employees currently in Britain.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Last June, the group said it was committed to the country. It added more than 2,500 permanent jobs in Britain in 2018.

Once qualified, the apprentices will work across Amazon's UK corporate and operations sites, including its UK head office in London and three development centres in Edinburgh, Cambridge in eastern England and in the capital where teams work on innovations including Alexa, machine learning, Prime Video, Prime Air and Amazon’s advanced distribution centres.

REUTERS

Technology

Pinterest, YouTube say acting against anti-vaccine messages

Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services

Intel aiming beyond phones with 5G technology

HMD Global launches Nokia smartphone with 5-camera array

Xiaomi unveils 599-euro 5G smartphone

Payoffs in productivity, engagement and creativity make flexi-work a worthwhile goal

Editor's Choice

BT_20190226_JLPINE26_3706503.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite

BP_ACRA_260219_1.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services

BP_starhub_260219_5.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Irrelevance, thy name is telco bundling

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour
3 Best World to hire independent party to review business and accounting practices
4 How two brothers built a music school empire in Singapore
5 Bull run in US markets could stick around a while longer

Must Read

BT_20190226_JLPINE26_3706503.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite

BP_ACRA_260219_1.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services

Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World shares fall 18.45% in heavy volume as trading resumes

BP_SG_260219_2.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Forecast for 2019 headline inflation trimmed as Jan reading eases to 0.4%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening