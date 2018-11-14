You are here

Home > Technology

Amazon to pick NYC, Northern Virginia for split 'HQ2': source

Move will give retailer more diversity for recruiting; firm is also expected to announce investment in one other city
Wed, Nov 14, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20181114_NVAMAZON14_3616268.jpg
The New York Times reported last week that Amazon was finalising plans to select the Long Island City, New York and the Crystal City area (left) of Arlington, Virginia.
PHOTO: AFP

Washington, DC

AMAZON.COM Inc was set to announce on Tuesday that it has selected New York and Northern Virginia for its second headquarters, a source told Reuters, ending a more than year-long contest that has seen frenzied bidding from locales across North America.

Amazon's plan to split its second headquarters, dubbed "HQ2", evenly between two cities will boost its presence around New York and the nation's capital as it seeks to gain a recruiting edge over Silicon Valley tech firms.

The source told Reuters that Amazon will also announce a significant investment in one other city, in addition to revealing the two HQ2 locations. The company had originally said, in September 2017, that it would spend more than US$5 billion and add up to 50,000 workers at a single location for its second headquarters.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It has got more than 200 proposals since then from cities and states promising billions of dollars of tax breaks and other inducements in exchange for Amazon's "HQ2". The bidding locales also handed over infrastructure, labour and other data that could prove useful in other ways to the world's top online retailer.

Among the finalists that Amazon was holding advanced talks with were Dallas, Long Island City in New York and Arlington near Washington, DC, Reuters has reported, citing sources. The New York Times reported last week that Amazon was finalising plans to select the Long Island City, New York and the Crystal City area of Arlington, Virginia. The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that Amazon had made the decision.

The headquarter split will give Amazon more diversity for recruiting and could also help lessen congestion and cost-of-living increases that would have accompanied one bigger office. The company has already had to navigate similar issues at its more than 45,000-person urban campus in Seattle. An affordable housing crisis there prompted the city council to adopt a head tax on businesses in May, which Amazon helped overturn in a subsequent city council vote.

The particular neighbourhoods chosen by Amazon for its "HQ2" offer lower rents and more attractive zoning than central business districts nearby, a Brookings Institution report said. However, the split could also mean economic benefits for the hosts will be muted relative to expectations, especially given the selected cities' size versus some of the other contenders. The two areas already have relatively low unemployment rates, and Fitch Ratings has noted that even a full HQ2 represented only 1.5 per cent of the Washington area and 0.5 per cent of the New York area's labour force.

Some critics had pushed for more transparency from cities and states in the bidding process, warning that the benefits of hosting a massive Amazon office may not offset the tax-payer funded incentives and other costs.

New York Representative elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez questioned the planned investment by Amazon late on Monday in a series of tweets. "Amazon is a billion-dollar company. The idea that it will receive hundreds of millions of dollars in tax breaks at a time when our subway is crumbling and our communities need MORE investment, not less, is extremely concerning to residents here," she wrote. "When we talk about bringing jobs to the community, we need to dig deep: - Has the company promised to hire in the existing community? - What's the quality of jobs + how many are promised? Are these jobs low-wage or high wage? Are there benefits? Can people collectively bargain?"

Amazon says it has helped boost Seattle's economy indirectly by US$38 billion between 2010 and 2016. REUTERS

Technology

Singapore fintechs attracted 25% more funding this year: report

The Smart City way to securing Singapore and its borders

Fears of iPhone peaking rattle Apple suppliers in Asia

The smartphone's facing an uncertain future

How one family built an US$8b software startup

Silverlake Axis Q1 net profit up by 36% to RM57.9 million amid revenue recognition from older contracts

Editor's Choice

Go-Jek in head-to-head fight with Grab for S-E Asian dominance.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Singapore FinTech Festival 2018
Startups

E-payment war morphing from single to paired fighters

BT_20181113_VIPM13_3615350.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, China deepen ties with upgraded FTA, other pacts

ak_tmsmc_1211.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Real Estate

Thomson Medical Group proposes to spin off property businesses

Most Read

1 Singapore can achieve steady, sustained growth: PM
2 Retail sales inch up in Sept after two months of decline
3 GIC, CPF, Temasek among Asia's top 10 asset owners
4 100 units of The Woodleigh Residences released for sale
5 DBS makes senior management changes

Must Read

doc72qu15pal8pd1gxfon_doc6vfykxy9n8g19rumeo6s.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS launching US$5b fund for private equity and infrastructure investments

doc72qww9nqjshv33p9gy0_doc71ynnrpom6t1fas3i3pw.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz-Shanghai01-131118.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand teams up with GIC to buy Shanghai’s tallest twin towers for 12.8b yuan

nz-plantationgrove-131122.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Real Estate

HDB launches over 7,000 flats for sale, including first BTO project in new Tengah town

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening