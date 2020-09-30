You are here

Home > Technology

Amazon to take Citigroup office space in Singapore's finance hub

Wed, Sep 30, 2020 - 11:41 AM

nz_ast1_300955.jpg
Amazon is planning to take over some of Citigroup's office space in Singapore at a time when a number of the e-commerce giant's Chinese tech rivals expand in the city state.
PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

[SINGAPORE] Amazon is planning to take over some of Citigroup's office space in Singapore at a time when a number of the e-commerce giant's Chinese tech rivals expand in the city state.

The online retail giant will lease three floors covering about 90,000 square feet (8,360 square metres) at Asia Square Tower 1 in the heart of the financial district, according to people with knowledge of the plans. Staff will move into the new offices early next year, the people said, asking not to be identified because the plans aren't public.

Citigroup, currently the building's largest tenant with nine floors, is trimming its office space to better use its real estate as its 10-year lease is due to expire soon, the people said.

Amazon's plans in Singapore come as some of China's biggest tech corporations such as Tencent Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding and ByteDance make the island state their beachhead for the rest of Asia. Singapore is becoming a regional base for both Western and Chinese companies because of its developed financial and legal system. It's becoming more attractive to some as Beijing tightens its grip on Hong Kong.

JOB OPENINGS

SEE ALSO

Very nice! 'Borat' sequel coming to Amazon Prime

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Amazon currently has about 200 job openings in Singapore for roles covering data analytics, sales and advertising, business development, marketing and public relations, according to its career site.

A representative for Amazon declined to comment. A spokesperson for Citigroup confirmed the bank is giving up the space, but declined to say which tenant is taking over. Some consumer banking staff and employees in other functions will relocate to Changi Business Park where the bank has bigger premises and a long-term lease, he said.

Amazon, which has been rapidly expanding in Singapore over recent years, has existing offices in Capital Square and One George Street. A lease for the space being taken in Asia Square Tower 1 would typically be for more than five years.

CUTTING COSTS

Citigroup is among financial firms around the world that are grappling with what post-pandemic working life will look like, with some companies such as Nomura Holdings and Fifth Third Bancorp seeing opportunities to cut costly real estate by keeping a portion of staff at home.

Although the Singapore government has eased some restrictions around the virus such as allowing more workers to return to the office, remote work is still the default option.

Citigroup is reviewing its work spaces due to the virus and looking at other ways of working to allow flexible arrangements, the spokesperson said.

The bank on Tuesday said it will open its biggest wealth management hub globally in Singapore in December as it aims for double-digit growth in the nation. 'Citi Wealth Hub at 268 Orchard' will open with space for more than 300 relationship managers and product specialists.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 30, 2020 11:48 AM
Companies & Markets

UOB launches digital banking platform UOB Infinity for corporate clients

UOB on Wednesday said it has launched digital solution UOB Infinity for its corporate clients.

Sep 30, 2020 11:48 AM
Real Estate

Hong Kong August home prices post biggest monthly drop since Feb

[HONG KONG] Private home prices in Hong Kong fell 1.1 per cent in August, their biggest monthly drop since February...

Sep 30, 2020 11:43 AM
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: DBS upgrades Keppel to 'buy', says O&M review could restore confidence

DBS Group Research has upgraded Keppel Corp to "buy" from "hold" following its recent price correction and given...

Sep 30, 2020 11:34 AM
Government & Economy

Pompeo due in Asia for talks on China, North Korea

[WASHINGTON] US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will head next week to Japan, South Korea and Mongolia, the State...

Sep 30, 2020 11:17 AM
Banking & Finance

China issues draft loss-absorbing capacity rules for systemically important banks

[SHANGHAI] China on Wednesday published draft rules that require its global systematically important banks to beef...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Keppel, DBS, Singapore Airlines, CCT, CMT, Teckwah

Singapore shares open higher on Wednesday; STI up 0.2%

Redas calls for ABSD deferment for first-time HDB upgraders to private property

Phase 3 reopening will not see big jump in business: economists

Disney to cut 28,000 US employees due to coronavirus

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.