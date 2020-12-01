You are here

Amazon unveils cloud service to power Apple app development

Tue, Dec 01, 2020

Amazon.com's cloud business unveiled a service that can provide computing power to developers and companies building applications for Apple devices.
[SEATTLE] Amazon.com's cloud business unveiled a service that can provide computing power to developers and companies building applications for Apple devices.

Called EC2 Mac Instances, it runs on Mac Mini computers and is the first cloud compute service from a major vendor that works for Apple's macOS. Previously, Amazon offered this service only for Windows and Linux.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced the product at the kick-off for its annual conference. The service can help developers of consumer applications for iPhones and iPads as well as corporate AWS customers who do some of their software development on Apple devices.

"We are also getting feedback from enterprise customers about the opportunity to move internal macOS development to the cloud," said David Brown, vice-president of Amazon's Elastic Compute Cloud division.

Customers such as Intuit and phone video app Filmic Pro are already using the service, Mr Brown said. EC2 Mac Instances are available now in the US, Europe and Asia-Pacific with more regions to come.

BLOOMBERG

