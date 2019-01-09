You are here

Home > Technology

Amazon, worth US$796.8b, is world's most valuable company

Wed, Jan 09, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190109_AMAZON_3663132.jpg
The online sales goliath assumed the top spot after notching a 3.4% gain to finish with a market capitalisation of US$796.8 billion, about US$13.2 billion more than Microsoft.
PHOTO: REUTERS

New York

AMAZON for the first time closed out Monday's session as the world's biggest company by market capitalisation, overtaking Microsoft and other fellow tech behemoths.

The online sales goliath assumed the top spot after notching a 3.4 per cent gain to finish with a market capitalisation of US$796.8 billion, about US$13.2 billion more than Microsoft.

Led by chief executive Jeff Bezos, Amazon has seen remarkable growth as its business has spread beyond its origins as an online bookseller to myriad other retail categories.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Revenues jumped from US$74.5 billion in 2013 to US$177.9 billion last year and are projected to reach US$232.3 billion in 2018.

Even with its latest distinction as top dog in market value, Amazon's market capitalisation stands well below its own peak in September, when it crossed the US$1 trillion mark before Wall Street's late-2018 selloff.

Amazon's retreat during the pullback has been less steep than that of other tech titans.

Apple, long the world's biggest company by market capitalisation first lost the distinction in late November and is currently fourth with US$702 billion, behind Amazon, Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet, which has a value of $745.2 billion.

Created in a garage in a suburb of Seattle, Washington, the company, originally dubbed "Cadabra," sold its first book - Fluid Concepts and Creative Analogies: Computer Models of the Fundamental Mechanisms of Thought by Douglas Hofstadter - in mid-1995.

By the end of that year, Amazon was selling books online throughout the US. Amazon went public in early 1997.

The company for more than a decade put growth over profit, investing heavily in warehouses, distribution networks, and data centres.

Landmark moves include the US$13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods Market in 2017, which brought it an extensive network of brick-and-mortar stores for the first time.

The company has also emerged as a major creator of original entertainment content, netting acting awards for Amazon original series at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards. AFP

Technology

Nasdaq-listed Equinix to invest US$85.3m to build fourth data centre in Singapore

Foldable phones and roll-up TVs are finally here

Samsung Electronics says Q4 profits take a drubbing on weak chip demand

China increases US patent holdings tenfold from 2008 but IBM holds on to top spot

Reining in Big Tech as violations mount amid lax policing

Oracle's Ellison reveals US$1b stake in Tesla

Editor's Choice

BT_20190108_LMXIPO8_3662261.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings

Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Asia to be focus of several mega healthcare deals in 2019

BT_20190108_NRHIGHPOINT8_3662244.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Real Estate

HighPoint jostles for District 9 en bloc deal

Most Read

1 EDB to go into risk-sharing venture financing
2 Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings
3 10 stocks that could surprise in 2019
4 President of The Law Society of Singapore, 3 others named senior counsel
5 Slight 2.5% fall seen in Singapore 2019 dividends in absence of DBS's one-off

Must Read

SG4 rendering image.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Technology

Equinix will invest US$85.3m to build 4th data centre in Singapore

Golden Mile Complex Tower.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Trump says US-China trade talks going 'very well'

Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX inks deal, deepens ties with China

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening