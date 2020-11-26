You are here

Home > Technology

Amazon's cloud service back up after widespread outage

Thu, Nov 26, 2020 - 5:44 PM

file7dcbzdm9utw13lcyej9e.jpg
Amazon.com's widely used cloud service, Amazon Web Services (AWS) was back up on Thursday following an outage that affected several users ranging from websites to software providers.
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] Amazon.com's widely used cloud service, Amazon Web Services (AWS) was back up on Thursday following an outage that affected several users ranging from websites to software providers.

"We have restored all traffic to Kinesis Data Streams via all endpoints and it is now operating normally," the company said in a status update.

Amazon Kinesis, a part of AWS's cloud offerings, collects, processes and analyzes real-time data and offers insights.

Video-streaming device maker Roku, Adobe's Spark platform, video-hosting website Flickr and the Baltimore Sun newspaper were among those hit by the outage, according to their posts on Twitter.

AWS said it had identified the cause of the outage and taken action to prevent a recurrence, according to the status update.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the cause of the outage.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Broker's take: UOBKH initiates 'buy' on Nanofilm due to unique tech, superior margin

Marina Bay Sands adds mixed-reality tech to hybrid event studio

Singapore industrial production sees surprise 0.9% fall in October

Telecom major Telstra to pay A$50m fine for mis-selling to indigenous customers

Nintendo adds Sharp as assembler of popular Switch console: sources

Facebook struggles with US election disinformation

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 26, 2020 05:29 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 14.53...

Nov 26, 2020 05:15 PM
Banking & Finance

Pound near three-month high as US dollar struggles; Brexit talks weigh

[LONDON] Sterling held near three-month high on Thursday as broadening US dollar weakness offset some of the...

Nov 26, 2020 04:42 PM
Companies & Markets

SPH Reit to focus on 'providing sustainable rental income'

SPH Reit will now focus on providing "sustainable rental income" by minimising vacancies for FY2021, it said at an...

Nov 26, 2020 04:39 PM
Energy & Commodities

Geraldine Chin to take over as ExxonMobil APAC boss as Gan Seow Kee retires

THE chairman and managing director of ExxonMobil Asia Pacific, Gan Seow Kee, will retire on Jan 1 next year after...

Nov 26, 2020 04:38 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks narrowly mixed at open

[LONDON] European stock markets were narrowly mixed in opening deals on Thursday, with London slipping but Frankfurt...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: UOBKH initiates 'buy' on Nanofilm due to unique tech, superior margin

Job gains in financial sector may belie skills mismatch for tech roles

Negative bond yield arrives in Singapore with UOB's 1b-euro issue

Over 2,400 US Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, a six-month high: Johns Hopkins

Stocks to watch: DBS, ThaiBev, Top Glove, SPH Reit, Dasin Retail Trust

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for