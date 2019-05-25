You are here

Home > Technology

Apple accused of selling iTunes customers' listening data

Sat, May 25, 2019 - 6:16 AM

lwx_apple_250519_23.jpg
Apple Inc was sued by customers who claim the company is unlawfully disclosing and selling information about people's iTunes purchases as well as their personal data, contrary to the company's promise in advertising that "what happens on your iPhone stays on your iPhone".
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] Apple Inc was sued by customers who claim the company is unlawfully disclosing and selling information about people's iTunes purchases as well as their personal data, contrary to the company's promise in advertising that "what happens on your iPhone stays on your iPhone".

Three iTunes customers from Rhode Island and Michigan sued Friday in federal court in San Francisco seeking to represent hundreds of thousands of residents of their home states who allegedly had their personal listening information disclosed without their consent.

The disclosure of iTunes customers' personal data isn't only unlawful but can also be dangerous because it allows for targeting vulnerable members of society, according to the complaint.

"For example, any person or entity could rent a list with the names and addresses of all unmarried, college-educated women over the age of 70 with a household income of over US$80,000 who purchased country music from Apple via its iTunes Store mobile application," the customers said. "Such a list is available for sale for approximately US$136 per thousand customers listed."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

They seek US$250 for each Rhode Island iTunes customer whose information was disclosed and US$5,000 for each one in Michigan, under the states' respective privacy laws.

Representatives of Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

The case is Wheaton v Apple Inc, 19-cv-02883, US District Court, Northern District of California (San Francisco).

BLOOMBERG

Technology

Musk's SpaceX raised over US$1b in six months

South Korea arrest warrants approved in Samsung accounting scandal

Public, private sectors can collaborate to promote tech innovation: Janil Puthucheary

China should be encouraged to play in a rules-based system

Fund manager who beat 98% of peers dumps his Huawei bonds

SpaceX launches first satellites for Elon Musk's Starlink Internet service

Editor's Choice

lwx_jlc_250519_2.jpg
May 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Allied's missing S$33m and questions about the escrow account

BT_20190525_HERITAGENEW_3791748.jpg
May 25, 2019
SME

Heritage businesses caught between wok hei and productivity

May 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Eagle Hospitality Trust's IPO falls 6.4% on debut

Most Read

1 Lights out for five power retailers amid fierce competition
2 S$33m missing from JLC law firm; lawyer uncontactable
3 Allied Tech's S$130m RTO of dorm operator called off amid news of missing S$33m at law firm
4 JLC lawyer told repeatedly to return S$33m before going incommunicado
5 Temasek-linked PE vehicle Astrea V to issue US$600m bonds

Must Read

BT_20190525_NAHCONTENDERS25_3791758.jpg
May 25, 2019
Government & Economy

May to stand down as UK prime minister on June 7

BT_20190525_JLBRUNCH25P1_3790650-1.jpg
May 25, 2019
Brunch

Israeli tech's Singapore connection

lwx_jlc_250519_2.jpg
May 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Allied's missing S$33m and questions about the escrow account

BT_20190525_BIOMEDICAL_3791782.jpg
May 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore output reverses slide in April, but sustained upturn unlikely

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening