Apple, Broadcom ordered to pay US$1.1b for patent infringement

Thu, Jan 30, 2020 - 10:07 AM

A Los Angeles jury on Wednesday ordered Apple and Broadcom to pay US$1.1 billion to a university in California for infringing on four Wi-Fi technology patents.
[LOS ANGELES] A Los Angeles jury on Wednesday ordered Apple and Broadcom to pay US$1.1 billion to a university in California for infringing on four Wi-Fi technology patents.

Apple was ordered to pay US$837 million and Broadcom must pay US$270 million to the California Institute of Technology.

"Caltech appreciates the jury's thoughtful attention throughout the trial," the university said in a statement. "We are pleased the jury found that Apple and Broadcom infringed Caltech patents.

"As a nonprofit institution of higher education, Caltech is committed to protecting its intellectual property in furtherance of its mission to expand human knowledge and benefit society through research integrated with education."

AFP

