Apple CEO sees US-China trade deal, hopes tariffs dropped

Fri, Oct 04, 2019 - 8:45 AM

Apple's chief executive Tim Cook said in an interview published in a French newspaper on Thursday that he was hopeful the United States and China would reach a trade deal and it was vital for both countries to go back on their mutual tariffs.
[PARIS] Apple's chief executive Tim Cook said in an interview published in a French newspaper on Thursday that he was hopeful the United States and China would reach a trade deal and it was vital for both countries to go back on their mutual tariffs.

"I think there will be a trade deal with China. I hope that in the end each country will go back on tariffs. Both our countries must win because without that the world will lose," Mr Cook told French economic daily newspaper Les Echos in an interview.

He also said Apple would not follow Facebook in creating its own currency, saying he was not comfortable with a private company establishing a competing currency.

