Apple delivers record results, sees growth in iPhones, services

Wed, Jan 29, 2020 - 6:14 AM

Apple on Tuesday posted record results for the final three months of last year, powered by sales of iPhones, digital services, and wearables such as AirPods.
[SAN FRANCISCO] Apple on Tuesday posted record results for the final three months of last year, powered by sales of iPhones, digital services, and wearables such as AirPods.

Net profit hit an all-time high of US$22 billion on record quarterly revenue of US$91.8 billion, the California tech giant said.

"We are thrilled to report Apple's highest quarterly revenue ever, fueled by strong demand for our iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models, and all-time records for services and wearables," said Apple chief executive Tim Cook.

Apple shares jumped two per cent in after-market trades that followed release of the stronger-than-anticipated earnings report.

