You are here

Home > Technology

Apple reopening 25 more US stores, will soon top 100 worldwide

Mon, May 18, 2020 - 8:13 AM

ym-applestore-180520.jpg
Apple Inc will this week reopen more than 25 of its branded stores in the United States, a company spokesman said on Sunday, continuing a gradual process that has unlocked doors at nearly a fifth of its worldwide retail outlets.
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] Apple Inc will this week reopen more than 25 of its branded stores in the United States, a company spokesman said on Sunday, continuing a gradual process that has unlocked doors at nearly a fifth of its worldwide retail outlets.

The iPhone maker in March shut all its stores...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 18, 2020 08:16 AM
Government & Economy

Japan Q1 GDP shrinks 3.4% annualised, second straight quarter of contraction

[TOKYO] Japan's economy contracted at an annualised rate of 3.4 per cent in January-March, government data showed on...

May 18, 2020 08:15 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher despite weak growth data

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday following modest gains on Wall Street as investors appeared to shrug...

May 18, 2020 08:12 AM
Banking & Finance

Alibaba's Jack Ma resigns from SoftBank board

[TOKYO] SoftBank Group Corp said on Monday that Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma will resign from its board, in the latest...

May 18, 2020 08:10 AM
Government & Economy

Japan's economy slips into recession, with 0.9% GDP drop: government

[TOKYO] Japan dived into its first recession since 2015, according to official data Monday, with the world's third-...

May 18, 2020 08:04 AM
Government & Economy

Fed's Powell says 'medical metrics' most important data for US economy now: CBS

[WASHINGTON] The most important data for the US economy right now are the "medical metrics" around the coronavirus...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.