Apple supplier Foxconn Q3 profit near flat, beats estimates

Thu, Nov 12, 2020 - 3:07 PM

Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, reported near flat quarterly profit on Thursday, beating market estimates amid firm demand for telecommuting devices as the pandemic-induced work-from-home trend continues.
The Taiwanese company, whose clients include technology majors such as Apple, booked July-September net profit of T$30.8 billion (S$1.45 billion), Reuters calculations showed based on nine-month figures.

That compared with the T$28.61 billion average of 13 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

It did not elaborate on reasons behind the profit figure, which was near flat versus the T$30.7 billion booked in the same period a year prior.

Foxconn, formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, previously forecast weakness in its revenue-driving smartphone business in the quarter, but said work-from-home lifestyles being adopted worldwide would boost growth.

Underscoring weak demand, global smartphone shipments fell 1.3 per cent from a year earlier, showed data from researcher IDC.

Foxconn is likely to get a revenue boost in coming months from a new lineup of Apple iPhones, analysts said. It is likely to assemble all premium models and 70 per cent of other models, said analysts, including those from Taipei-based Fubon Research.

Foxconn's share price ended trade 0.4 per cent higher ahead of the earnings release, versus a 0.3 per cent fall in the broader market. It has fallen about 10 per cent so far this year.

